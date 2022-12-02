Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($164.95) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €94.00 ($96.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. 340,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,655. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.