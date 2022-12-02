Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in November

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGFEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Siegfried Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGFEF remained flat at $730.00 during trading hours on Friday. Siegfried has a twelve month low of $730.00 and a twelve month high of $859.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $730.00 and its 200 day moving average is $730.00.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

