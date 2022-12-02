Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Decreases By 22.6%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 192,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.2 %

VPG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 36,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,309,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,556 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

