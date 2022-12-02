Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Expands By 26.0%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,187,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,960.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $15.13 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

