Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Expands By 26.0%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,187,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,960.0 days.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $15.13 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.
About Universal Entertainment
