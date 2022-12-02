Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Declines By 21.1%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Price Performance

Shares of MJLB remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,580,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,381. Ultrack Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

