Short Interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Declines By 20.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Trading Down 7.6 %

TUYA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 351,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,206. Tuya has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Tuya

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

