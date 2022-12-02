Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Grows By 62.8%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the October 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

GRAMF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 203,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,727. TPCO has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

