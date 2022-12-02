Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Decreases By 20.1%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,577. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

