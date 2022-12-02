Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Drops By 39.0%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 699,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMMCF. Desjardins cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $16.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

