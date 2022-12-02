Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Decreases By 22.2%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stryker Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,603. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

