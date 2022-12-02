Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Grows By 43.8%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STGYF remained flat at 3.59 during midday trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of 3.59 and a 1 year high of 5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.91.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.