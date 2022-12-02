Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Decreases By 23.3%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Star Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Star Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Star Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Star Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Star Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SGU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 47,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $321.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.69. Star Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

