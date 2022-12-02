Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Decreases By 20.8%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Down 10.5 %
OTCMKTS:SPYR traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
SPYR Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.