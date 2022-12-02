Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Declines By 21.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 66,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 16,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director David G. Ellison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Featured Stories

