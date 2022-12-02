Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Rises By 54.3%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the October 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

