Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Drops By 31.5%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of SBET stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 192,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.