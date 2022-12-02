Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Rises By 33.8%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 11,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sharecare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.21. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

