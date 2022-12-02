Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Increases By 26.0%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 277,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SeaChange International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

