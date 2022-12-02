Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Increases By 31.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $17.15 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBBTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.43.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Further Reading

