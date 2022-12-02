Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Rises By 125.3%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

RWAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 34,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 173.50%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

