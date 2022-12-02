Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Grows By 22.1%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 917,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Red Cat Trading Down 2.5 %

RCAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,428. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Red Cat has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 172.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

