Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Decreases By 21.3%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.5 %

RAVE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.67. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,848. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

