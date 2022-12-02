Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Increases By 25.0%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rathbones Group stock remained flat at $20.35 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.