Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Drops By 35.6%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

BIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

