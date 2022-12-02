Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Increases By 145.4%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,200 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the October 31st total of 1,708,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PLLIF remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

