Short Interest in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Declines By 21.2%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $86,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $40,392.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,160,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $86,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,951. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 81,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

