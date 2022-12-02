Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 20.0%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nikon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Nikon has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.