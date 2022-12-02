Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 20.0%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nikon Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Nikon has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.
About Nikon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikon (NINOY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.