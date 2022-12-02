Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Decreases By 20.8%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 212,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

