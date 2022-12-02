Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 145.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 89,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,280. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.