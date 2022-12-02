Short Interest in Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Grows By 17.0%

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.