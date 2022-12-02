Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rises By 28.9%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.04 and a 200-day moving average of $339.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

