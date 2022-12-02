Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Grows By 57.1%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

KCLI stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $282.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.46. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

