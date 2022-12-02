Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Expands By 53.5%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 338,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

KLTR stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $266.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.21. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kaltura

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLTR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.