Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Rises By 21.1%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $385.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.81. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

