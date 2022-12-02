Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Expands By 62.4%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Up 17.9 %

HAVN Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

See Also

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.