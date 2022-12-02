Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Expands By 29.4%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

Gores Technology Partners II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 135,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Gores Technology Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

