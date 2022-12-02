Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Increases By 131.3%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Trading Up 6.6 %
OTCMKTS:GAXY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 157,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Galaxy Next Generation has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.62.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.