Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declines By 25.0%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 117,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,711. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $149,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

