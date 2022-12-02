Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Increases By 52.3%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 4,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

First Community Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in First Community by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

