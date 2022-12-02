Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Rises By 89.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
CLWT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 5,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,342. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
