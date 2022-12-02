Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rises By 22.6%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 889,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,306. The company has a market capitalization of $819.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.50. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $390,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 118.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.