Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Decreases By 58.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

