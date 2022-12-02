Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Decreases By 58.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Nomura upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pacific Insurance (Group) (CHPXF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.