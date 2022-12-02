Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 18.5%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Carter’s stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $107.96.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carter’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

