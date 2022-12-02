Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Decreases By 18.8%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.2 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.32 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

