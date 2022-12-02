Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declines By 33.9%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arkema Price Performance

ARKAY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. Arkema has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arkema alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($103.09) to €98.00 ($101.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($82.47) to €79.00 ($81.44) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($93.81) to €88.00 ($90.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

