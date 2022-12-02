Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Grows By 13.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,696,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 6,774,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 427.6 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $17.11.
About ANTA Sports Products
