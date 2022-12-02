Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Grows By 13.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,696,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 6,774,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 427.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

