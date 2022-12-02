Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Increases By 13.3%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 46,381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.