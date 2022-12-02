Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Expands By 23.7%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPY traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.