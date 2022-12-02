Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 237,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,293,890 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $23.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,042 shares of company stock worth $2,225,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

