Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 38.8% in November

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.61. 72,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

